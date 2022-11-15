The Aim-quoted business, which has UK and US headquarters in Edinburgh and Atlanta respectively, said it has continued to deliver a solid performance in the first four months of the new financial year, despite challenges remaining across healthcare Stateside, as the market continues its “slow” recovery post pandemic. It added that it has seen positive levels of cross-sales and competitive wins, benefiting from the increased firepower resulting from its “transformational” $400 million (337m) acquisition of Sentry Data Systems, and continuing to withstand the impact of inflationary pressures on its cost base.

Furthermore, it stated that the transition of customers to the cloud version of key product Trisus Chargemaster has been ongoing, with migration on track to complete by the end of 2022, while all Craneware customers are now using one or more of the group’s cloud offerings.

It has also named Abhilesh Gandhi group chief technology officer who will oversee the engineering group, reporting into the chief executive. His CV includes more than two decades’ of engineering experience including leading engineering teams in Cerner Corporation and Sentry Data Systems before taking a key role on Craneware’s product board.

The firm has also appointed US healthcare expert Anne McCune to the board as an independent non-executive director. She is currently a community board member of the Strategy and Transformation committee at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System in California, for example, and was recognised by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare.

Chairman Will Whitehorn said: “We are delighted to have attracted executives of such quality and industry experience to Craneware. Anne and Abhilesh’s understanding of the US healthcare market is exceptional, and we are confident they will provide us with valuable insight and strategic guidance as we continue to transform the business of healthcare.” The firm also said its “continued momentum” and success it has had in the past year against the backdrop of Covid, “provide the board with confidence in the ability to navigate the wider macroeconomic challenges”.

Craneware in September reported revenues for the year ending June 30 of $165.5m, marking a 119 per cent year-on-year jump.