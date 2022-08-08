South Queensferry event opportunity for housing sub-contractors

The event is an opportunity for businesses to meet the Lovell team and find out more about forthcoming projects, including at South Queensferry and Mayfield. There is expected to be up to £56 million worth of sub contract packages available for these two projects alone, with additional future developments arising in the future. Contractors large and small from any speciality are invited to attend.
The event will take place at the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry on Thursday, August 18 with two sessions at 10.30am to 12pm and 1pm to 14.30pm. See: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lovell-want-to-meet-the-subcontractor-tickets-386990106827?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Kevin McColgan, managing director for Lovell, said: “Lovell has a track record of excellence in design and delivery of our housing projects that is appreciated by our partners and customers alike.
“We want to expand the number of high quality sub-contractors we work with across all fields and specialities.
Most Popular
-
1
Petrol prices Edinburgh: Here are the cheapest places to buy fuel in the Capital as petrol firms keep prices high
-
2
Fish and Chips Edinburgh: The 10 best Edinburgh fish and chip shops - as voted by EEN readers
-
3
Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch: Swatch gives update on MoonSwatch availability – and Edinburgh still only location outside London selling ‘hottest watch on the planet’
-
4
Best pubs in Edinburgh: The 19 best Edinburgh pubs to visit, as chosen by our readers
-
5
New Edinburgh Lidl store will open later this year in Corstorphine
“We have two large and exciting projects coming up in the east of Scotland, at South Queensferry and Mayfield as well as a pipeline of more work coming soon across Scotland.
“This event is a great opportunity for businesses to come and speak to the Lovell team and learn how we might work together and form partnerships that will help Scottish businesses to thrive and grow while delivering much-needed quality homes.”