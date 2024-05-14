Specialist tech comms consultancy launched in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new specialist content and communications consultancy has launched to support Scotland’s thriving technology ecosystem.

brass neck has been created by Kirsten Paul to support Scottish technology startups, scaleups and enterprises to enhance their content and communications strategies.

Kirsten has assumed the role of co-founder and director of communications in the business, and is joined by tech publisher and event director, Ray Bugg, who has an interest in the consultancy.

Over the last 17 years, Kirsten has worked with some of the world’s biggest technology companies along with many exciting and innovative tech startups. Most recently, she was associate director and head of Clark.tech where she built her name as a leader in Scotland’s tech PR landscape.

brass neck director team (l-r) Ray Bugg and Kirsten Paul

In addition to supporting tech entrepreneurs, founders and their teams looking to refine and refresh their approach to content, brass neck will offer a coaching service to help them build a better understanding of the role of communications in the sector.

Speaking about the launch of the consultancy, Kirsten Paul, co-founder and director of communications at brass neck said: “In the last decade, Scotland’s tech ecosystem has skyrocketed, with data from Dealroom estimating that startups and small businesses have generated $7.4bn in value to the economy. However, from AI to zero trust, the nature of the work that tech companies do has given rise to the use of jargon which can mean that content becomes lost in translation and falls short of making an impact.

“This is becoming even more common with the pace of change in the market. I created brass neck to provide frank advice to the tech sector on how to make messaging and content work harder. The Scottish tech startup scene continues to excite me, but overly technical content or a lack of awareness of how comms can support growth could harm an organisation’s profile. It’s not about oversimplifying the message but reclarifying it, and that requires a deep understanding of not only technology but how organisations in the sector work; this is something that brass neck has in spades.”

Ray Bugg, founder and director of DIGIT said: “From my conversations with tech leaders, it’s clear that there is an appetite for a content firm that has deep-rooted tech knowledge. This is where brass neck will shine, providing the right skills to allow tech companies to shout about themselves in a way that will eloquently elevate their profile. Having worked with Kirsten for many years, I have seen first-hand her passion for creating compelling content and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve with brass neck.”

brass neck will be exhibiting at DIGITExpo West on%- Wednesday 29th May in Glasgow. Kirsten will also host a webinar on Wednesday 5th June entitled ‘How to be content with your content’. More information and registration details are available here.