Sponsorship boost for city boxing ace McGregor

St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies has extended its sponsorship of Edinburgh boxing star Lee McGregor.

The Capital-based builders’ merchant has been in partnership with the 28-year-old for the past year-and-a-half and has agreed to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The news comes as the WBC international featherweight champion prepares to take on former British and Commonwealth featherweight champion Nathaniel Collins in Glasgow on 24 May for the WBC silver featherweight title.

The winner will take a significant step closer to a full world title fight.

Deal: Lee McGregor with Louis Robinson (l) and Ronnie Robinson of St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies.

“Having St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies on board has helped me massively,” he said.

“This kind of backing makes my life and career so much easier to balance and without the support, it would be very hard for me to commit myself the way I do.

“The sponsorship has been a massive help to me. The company has supported me through the ups and downs in my career for which I will be forever grateful. Here’s to my best years yet - I’m coming into the biggest chapter of my career and I hope we can see out this journey to the end and can look back and say ‘we did it’.”

St Andrews managing director Ronnie Robinson said: “We are delighted to extend our sponsorship of Lee. As a local company with a branch based in the Stenhouse area of the city, just a stone’s throw from where Lee grew up, it’s nice to give something back to the local community.

“Lee’s attitude and resilience to get to where he is has been commendable. His desire and hunger to succeed is an example to all aspiring young athletes.

“All his sacrifices are paying off and we are pleased to be able to continue our journey with him as he works towards the ultimate goal of a world title fight.”