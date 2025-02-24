This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From pet sitting to event planning, there are plenty of seasonal opportunities 🌸

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your finances and boost your income

Seasonal side-hustles like gardening, pet sitting, and event planning can be profitable

Handmade goods and upcycled products thrive at spring markets and online platforms

Spring cleaning services and photography are in demand as the weather warms up

As the days grow longer and the weather warms up, spring presents the perfect opportunity to refresh your finances and boost your income.

Whether you’re saving for a summer holiday, paying off debts, or just looking for extra cash, there are plenty of side-hustles and income-generating ideas that can thrive in springtime.

Here are some creative ways to make extra money as the season changes.

Gardening and lawn care services

Spring is the season of growth, and many homeowners need help with gardening, landscaping, and lawn maintenance.

If you have a green thumb, offering services such as lawn mowing, hedge trimming, or flower planting can be a lucrative seasonal side-hustle.

You can start by advertising in local community groups, on social media, or through word-of-mouth.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Selling handmade or upcycled goods

With spring markets and craft fairs popping up, now is the perfect time to sell handmade or upcycled items.

Whether it’s homemade candles, knitted accessories, or refurbished furniture, people love unique, locally made products.

Websites like Etsy or Facebook Marketplace can help you reach a wider audience beyond local fairs.

Pet sitting and dog walking

As the weather improves, pet owners may be looking for dog walkers to help exercise their furry friends.

Additionally, springtime is a popular period for travel, meaning pet-sitting services are in demand.

Websites like Rover and BorrowMyDoggy can connect you with pet owners in need of reliable caregivers.

Spring cleaning and decluttering services

Many people use spring as an opportunity to declutter their homes but lack the time or motivation to do it themselves.

Offering cleaning and decluttering services can be a great way to make extra money. You can also make money by reselling unwanted items on platforms like eBay, Vinted, or Depop.

Photography and content creation

Spring’s vibrant landscapes make it an excellent time to offer photography services. From outdoor family portraits to product photography for small businesses, there’s a growing demand for quality images.

Additionally, if you have skills in content creation, blogging, or videography, consider monetising your content through sponsored posts or freelance gigs.

Car boot sales and flea markets

Warmer weather brings more opportunities to participate in car boot sales and flea markets.

If you have unwanted clothes, books, or home goods, setting up a stall can be an excellent way to make quick cash while decluttering.

It’s also a good chance to scout for valuable items that you can resell online for a profit.

Seasonal event planning

With spring weddings, garden parties, and outdoor festivals on the rise, event planning and coordination can be a profitable side-hustle.

If you’re organised and creative, you can offer services such as venue decoration, catering coordination, or even hosting small pop-up events.

Tutoring and online courses

Spring often signals exam season, meaning there’s an increased demand for tutors in subjects like maths, science, and English.

If you have expertise in a particular area, consider offering online or in-person tutoring.

Alternatively, you can create and sell digital courses on platforms like Udemy or Teachable.

Seasonal delivery and errand services

Spring is a busy time for many people, creating opportunities for gig work in delivery services or personal errands.

Apps like Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and TaskRabbit allow you to earn money by delivering groceries, meals, or running small tasks for others.

