SRA Ventures completes acquisition of Linlithgow storage firm

Scottish property investment firm SRA Ventures, owned by entrepreneur Shaf Rasul, has completed the acquisition of Linlithgow-based storage company BOXXS Self-Store.

The purchase of BOXXS Self-Store, situated within Mill Road Industrial Estate in Linlithgow, forms part of SRA Ventures’ ongoing strategy to provide high-quality, flexible workspaces for SMEs and growing businesses.

The BOXXS facility, which offers 24/7 secure container storage for both local residents and businesses, will benefit from significant investment to modernise and enhance the site.

Planned upgrades include expanded CCTV coverage, the installation of new windproof and watertight storage containers, and the launch of a fully online booking system – making it easier than ever for customers in Linlithgow and beyond to access convenient, secure storage solutions.

Mill Road Industrial Estate in Linlithgow

Already a key investor and landlord at Mill Road Industrial Estate, SRA Ventures’ acquisition of BOXXS will also enable the development of additional hybrid business units near the site, encouraging more companies to establish a presence within the estate.

Shaf Rasul, owner of SRA Ventures, said: “The acquisition of BOXXS Self-Store marks another step forward in SRA Ventures’ long-term vision to invest in, develop, and operate smarter, high-value real estate assets across Scotland.

“We’re committed to transforming BOXXS into a market-leading, customer-first self-storage facility. The planned upgrades will make storage simpler and more accessible for businesses and individuals in Linlithgow and beyond.

“It’s strategic moves like this that support our goal of creating thriving, well-equipped destinations for businesses – helping Scotland remain an attractive location for ambitious SMEs and growing enterprises.”

For more information visit https://sravproperty.co.uk/ or www.boxxs.co.uk.