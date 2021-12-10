Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Salon, situated in Raeburn Place and established since 2006, was nominated last December in two SHABA categories – Best Beauty Salon, and Beauty Therapist of the Year for therapist Tegan Paxton, who has been with Wo:mankind for nearly ten years.

Owner Lauren McGinty, and her team, faced an agonising wait to see if the awards ceremony, which was originally planned to be held in April 2021, would go ahead, before the rescheduled event was announced for Sunday 28th November at the Glasgow Hilton.

Wo:mankind Beauty staff celebrating their win at the 10th Scottish Hair & Beauty Awards

At the glittering Gala Dinner, attended by hundreds of beauty industry representatives, they then received the thrilling news that, against stiff competition with another seven salons in the category, they had won the coveted Best Salon title.

The largest and most successful, industry endorsed awards in the country, the SHABAS- the Oscars of the Beauty Industry - are designed to showcase creative talent, along with rewarding those who excel in their field.

Thirty two awards were keenly contested during the Awards Night, covering Hair, Beauty, Aesthetics, Barbering, and Make up Artistry, as well as Brands.

Speaking to the Evening News following her win, Ms McGinty: “We are all still absolutely elated to win, it was a brilliant night that we will all remember for a long time.”

“This award is for our whole team and for our loyal customer base who have supported us throughout this last difficult year. I simply could not have got to the stage I am at with this business without the support of my staff, so I’m really pleased that we were all able to glam up and attend this prestigious event.

“It’s been a big investment at this time, with economic conditions still uncertain, but I have belief in my industry and my staff. I felt it was the right time to look at expansion,” added Lauren. “The recognition this award brings means we have well and truly consolidated the excellent reputation the original Wo:mankind salon has, so we can build from there. It really is the best news we could have wished for.”

