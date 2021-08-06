The new 8219 sq ft shop will open in St James Quarter on Monday, 9 August and will host Superdry’s five style choice collections: Original & Vintage, Studios, CODE, Sport Performance and Superdry X – the only store in Scotland to house five all collections under one roof.

Superdry will join level two of the £1bn shopping district and will create more than 20 new job opportunities in the capital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers who spend £50 or over will receive a free organic cotton gift and Superdry tote bag.

Nick Peel, managing director at St James Quarter said: “This concept store is Superdry’s first in Scotland and we’re thrilled to add the brand to our exceptional line up within St James Quarter.

“The Superdry opening next week continues to underscore Edinburgh’s global appeal and further bolsters the St James Quarter retail offer. We’re excited to welcome guests to the new store next week.”

A message from the Editor:

Superdry's first concept store in Scotland will open in St James Quarter on Monday, 9 August.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.