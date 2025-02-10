Supermarket customer and colleagues raise millions for cancer trust

Aldi shoppers and colleagues in Scotland have helped raise £11 million for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Since the partnership began in 2017, customers and colleagues across the UK have helped fundraise through various activities, including bake sales to marathons.

The money will go towards supporting Teenage Cancer Trust, to fund specialist nurses, youth workers and hospital units within the NHS, to support 13–24-year-olds who have been diagnosed with cancer.

One young person who received treatment at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, said: “I met Amanda Copland from Teenage Cancer Trust just after my diagnosis. Amanda is their Clinical Nurse Specialist and she told me her role was to look after teenagers and young adults with cancer. She gave us a lot of information about cancer which really helped.

“Amanda came to visit me and would stay for a couple of hours at a time. We would talk and it would help distract me. We didn’t usually talk about cancer; we’d talk about general things... It was nice having Amanda’s support.

"She liaised with other professionals for me and chased up my treatment, scans and appointments. She explained my thoughts and feelings to them and straightened out any miscommunication.

“Amanda would also filter information from the doctors and explain it in a way that I could process it. She made sure the lines of communication were clear. Knowing that Amanda was there to support my parents was also a great support to me too. Without Amanda supporting my mum, I would have been a lot more stressed too. Amanda is making such a big impact on my family and I.”

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues continue to go above and beyond in their commitment to supporting Teenage Cancer Trust, just as they have done throughout our partnership.

“Reaching this incredible milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of our teams and the remarkable generosity of our customers. Teenage Cancer Trust’s work is essential in providing life-changing support to young people affected by cancer, and we are proud to continue offering our support this year and beyond.”

Michelle Aucott, senior partnerships manager at Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Aldi colleagues and shoppers in Scotland and nationwide for, together, raising £11 million for Teenage Cancer Trust. Their dedication to supporting young people with cancer is nothing short of remarkable.

“As our partnership continues, we’re excited about the incredible impact we can achieve together for young people with cancer, and we want to say thank you to Aldi colleagues and shoppers for your support and generosity.”

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity providing specialised nursing care and support for young people with cancer.

In April 2024, the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket celebrated reaching its £10 million fundraising target for Teenage Cancer Trust three years early and is now targeting raising £15 million by the end of 2027.