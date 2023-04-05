Surveying firm DM Hall snaps up 30-year-old Edinburgh architectural specialist

AWA provides a reporting service that gives solicitors and homeowners peace of mind when alterations have been carried out without consent. DM Hall has 24 offices throughout Scotland and more than 230 members of staff.

Robert Cunningham, who has led AWA from his Slateford Road office for the last 30 years, said: “I am very pleased to pass on my business to the property professionals at DM Hall. I know that my several hundreds of clients and contacts will be in safe hands and will continue to be served to the highest levels of professional, quality service by them, both in Edinburgh and across the country. To ensure a smooth transfer of business I will be working in conjunction with DM Hall for the next six months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calum Allmond, head of architectural services and an associate at DM Hall, who has overseen the acquisition, said: “AWA has a well-deserved reputation for providing clear and reliable advice where works have been carried out without consent. With staff across the Central Belt and beyond, DM Hall Architectural Services will continue to provide the comprehensive service the country has come to expect from AWA and DM Hall.”

Calum Allmond, head of architectural services and an associate at DM Hall, has overseen the acquisition.