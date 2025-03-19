Sustainability is the key ingredient in Edinburgh start-up’s new cosmetic range

Project Harmless, an Edinburgh-based eco start up, has expanded into new markets with the launch of its cosmetics range, Harmless Apothecary. The business was started with finance from the Start Up Loans programme, run by the British Business Bank.

In addition to its dissolvable dog waste bags and fashion accessories made from leftover fabric, the business now offers a selection of environmentally friendly soaps, lip balms, and hand cream, all made with naturally soft Scottish water from Argyll and Bute. The business is also preparing to launch a collection of shampoo bars – including specially formulated bars for dogs – this spring.

Founder George Greer was inspired to create the new line after struggling to find a suitable soap while in London, where the city’s hard water left his skin dry and irritated. Many of the available options were either poor quality, contained palm oil, or were filled with harsh chemicals. Seeking a better alternative, George developed a soap that is gentle on the skin, effective at cleansing, and free from synthetic fragrances, aligning with Project Harmless’s core mission of sustainability

After months of testing and refining, the business has crafted a premium cosmetic line using organic essential oils and British-grown botanicals, including Scottish lavender, bog myrtle, and English marigold flowers – ingredients renowned for their medicinal and rejuvenating properties.

The new products are available for purchase on the Project Harmless website and use minimal packaging. As part of its international expansion, the business has recently opened an office in Marylebone, London, and the team is also exploring opportunities to introduce the cosmetics range to the USA.

In October 2024, Project Harmless was named one of 14 ambassadors for the Start Up Loans programme, part of the British Business Bank. The annual Ambassador programme celebrates inspiring UK business owners who have launched enterprises with funding from the government-backed scheme. Since its inception, Start Up Loans has delivered more than £73 million to 7,699 Scottish start-ups, with an average loan value of £9,600.

George said: “We are committed to creating high-quality products while tackling the environmental damage caused by ingredients like palm oil. Many brands use palm oil because it’s cheap, but its production leads to deforestation, habitat loss, and a decline in biodiversity. We chose instead to use a blend of olive oil, castor oil, and shea butter. While these ingredients cost five times more, the benefits – for both the environment and our customers – are absolutely worth it.

“Rather than relying on bottled distilled water or adding synthetic chemicals, we wanted to take a more sustainable approach. Scotland’s naturally soft water allows the ingredients to combine seamlessly, creating a smooth, luxurious lather that deeply cleanses and nourishes the skin. The feedback we’ve received from friends, family, and customers has been fantastic. Our first batch of products sold out quickly, so we’re excited to launch our shampoo bars, which we hope will be just as well received.”

According to the British Beauty Council, the beauty and personal care industry grew by 11% in 2023, with sales reaching £27.2 billion for both products and services. Approximately 70% of beauty or personal care products contain one or more palm oil derivatives.

Barry McCulloch, Senior Manager, UK Network, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “It’s brilliant to see Project Harmless continue to grow and innovate. The team’s dedication to sustainability sets a strong example for other start-ups, which is one of the many reasons George was chosen as our Ambassador for Scotland. With the rise of conscious consumerism and increasing awareness of environmental issues, the business has a great opportunity to make a meaningful impact. I look forward to seeing its continued success, both in the UK and internationally as it expands into new markets.”