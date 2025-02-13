T12 Engineering expands into Norway to target Oil & Gas sector

T12 Engineering has established a new office in Oslo, marking a significant step in its strategic expansion into Norway’s vital energy market.

The specialist UK firm, which is based in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Teesside, aims to empower independent owner-operators in Norway’s oil and gas sector with the expertise needed to advance projects and extend the lifespan of subsea assets.

It marks a significant step for T12 Engineering, renowned for delivering effective engineering solutions across multiple industries. It has already completed projects for a Norwegian client in the oil & gas sector and is currently engaged in discussions with several others.

Graham Melroy, a director of T12 Engineering and CEO of the Oslo business, said: “This expansion represents a significant opportunity for T12 Engineering to strengthen its presence, build lasting partnerships, and support a country that is Europe’s largest oil producer and its second-largest exporter of natural gas.

The office complex in Oslo which is home to recently-launched T12 Engineering AS

“Establishing a base in Oslo places us at the heart of a key market, allowing us to contribute to critical energy developments while enhancing our international footprint.”

The T12 Engineering team brings decades of experience in delivering projects across the Norwegian Continental Shelf, spanning both greenfield developments and the enhancement of existing brownfield assets.

He added: “Norway has a thriving oil and gas sector, but we have identified a gap in the market where smaller owner-operators require agile, skilled, and innovative engineering support.”

Fellow director, Andy Hughes, added: “Several of Norway’s oil and gas fields are mature and require significant upgrades and maintenance to extend their operational life.

T12 Engineering directors Andy Hughes and Graham Melroy (right), who is also CEO of the Norwegian business

“Norway is a key supplier of natural gas to Europe and plays a critical role in our energy security. As a result, there is growing demand to provide enhanced recovery solutions which allow operators to maximise the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of their assets.”