Tablet made by Scots firm Mrs Tilly’s hits hundreds of Canadian supermarket shelves

The Larbert-based confectionery firm has secured shelf space in more than 400 stores with retail giants Walmart, Save on Foods and Freshco for its Famous Scottish Tablet product line. The move follows a successful trial phase for the sweet treat.

The tablet’s origins can be traced back to the 18th century Scots cookbooks of Lady Grisell Baillie.

Managing director Blair Paterson said: “It is a well-known fact that Canada and Scotland have deep rooted historical family connections, with around five million Canadians claiming Scottish ancestry.

“We felt that there was a fantastic opportunity for us to introduce our famous tablet to a market with such a genuine and long-standing affinity for Scotland and we look forward to building on this initial success over the next few years as the Mrs Tilly’s brand becomes more established in Canada.”

Mrs Tilly’s is one of Scotland’s top 20 food brands. The company has been family owned and run since 1997.

Outside of Scotland, the firm sells products to the rest of the UK, the US, Europe, Japan, Australia, and now Canada.

Bosses noted that Scottish food brands have a long-established track-record of international success with iconic “home grown” fayre such as shortbread, tea cakes and Irn-Bru, which is produced by Cumbernauld-based AG Barr.

Larbert-based Mrs Tilly's produces some of Scotland’s favourite traditional confections, including tablet, fudge and macaroon.