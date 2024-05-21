Taylor Wimpey East Scotland scoops top industry award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland scooped Large Development of the Year for its impressive Bankfield Brae development in Edinburgh at this year’s Homes for Scotland Awards.

This prestigious event was held on Friday, 17 May 2024, at the EICC, where over 900 property and industry professionals gathered to recognise some of the best developments and projects in the Scottish housebuilding industry.

Bankfield Brae is a brownfield site that forms part of the Craigmillar Urban Design Framework and the master plan for Greendykes South. The 169 homes, a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes, as well as one and two bedroom apartments, have been thoughtfully designed to appeal to a wide range of buyers.

Pauline Mills, Technical Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have won this year’s Development of the Year – Large category at the Homes for Scotland Awards. It is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our whole business unit team in the east of Scotland to deliver our brilliant development at Bankfield Brae in Edinburgh.

Pauline Mills, Technical Director & Tommy Stirling, Production Director (centre) with the award.

“These awards are competitive, and entries are highly scrutinised by a judging panel that has a depth of industry experience, so to have won this recognition is incredible both for our internal team and, of course, our homeowners who have chosen Bankfield Brae as their new home.”