Tea & coffee station at Scotland's newest fish and chip restaurant sees Myrtle Coffee cement a 25-year customer relationship

With a neon sign above it proclaiming “Fish Tea”, the eye catching tea & coffee station at the recently launched Crab & Lobster Fish Shack in South Queensferry is just one of the many features of this new family restaurant attracting attention.

Of course, along with looking good, it has a practical purpose- to provide tea and coffee to the restaurant’s clientele.

It’s well known that, for many people, a cup of tea is the perfect accompaniment to a fish supper. And at The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack, Monday to Friday 11am to 3pm, over 55’s can take advantage of the Fish Shack Supper Club (Still a Catch at 55), which gives a pound off the regular £16 per person price of a battered haddock fish supper, with a cup of tea, tartare sauce, and bread & butter included.

If they are not tea drinkers, though, or just prefer the pick me up buzz of coffee, they can, of course, choose to have coffee instead.

Myrtle Coffee also trains the baristas used in a hospitality business

“We wanted to have a fantastic choice of hot drinks to accompany the delicious fish and chips, and indeed, whole menu, on offer here at The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack,” said owner, Bryan Coghill.

We've been using Kirkcaldy-based Myrtle Coffee for 25 years now, across successive hospitality businesses we have owned and ran, including Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s in Dunfermline. Gary Cunningham and his team do the most incredible job, so it made complete sense to go to Myrtle, and ask them to populate this lovely Fish Tea area.”

The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack is now offering the same delicious coffee blend offered at Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s, a mix of natural Brazilian & Colombian beans, combined with washed Asian coffee. It’s predicted that the Hamptons themed eatery, situated in a very busy area beside Tesco, and the Dakota Hotel, in South Queensferry’s Ferrymuir, will go through many kilos of coffee beans every month

“It’s a medium roast coffee, providing a balanced acidity and sweetness, with a fuller body and pronounced flavour,” said Bryan. “It’s rounded and smooth, with a mild nuttiness, a chocolatey sweetness, with a a hint of citrus overtones. Our customers at both venues are really enjoying it with great feedback”

Bryan has been Gary's customer at Myrtle for 25 years

Added Bryan: “Gary has not only provided the coffee and tea for us at The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack, but also the coffee machine and automated grinder, a state of the art La Spaziale S10 two group system, with independent shot timers in Aqua Green, a colour we chose to match our colour scheme, along with the bespoke crockery which is engraved with our logo. It too is matched to the exact shade of blue we requested.

"Gary happily creates samples that a hospitality business can approve, before they go ahead with the final order. All these little fine details matter to us in creating the overall restaurant our customers see and experience when they come in. Myrtle also provides our delicious chocolate and all ancillary products.”

Bryan went on to say: "As if that wasn’t enough, Myrtle also provided Barista training to our four key staff members who will be responsible for preparing and presenting all espresso and milk based drinks at the restaurant.

“These team members really enjoyed the training, learning so much, a new string to add to their bow. It really is a comprehensive service from Myrtle Coffee that takes care of everything you could possibly need regarding a professional hot drinks station.”

Branded crockery has been provided by Myrtle for this new fish and chip restaurant

Commenting on the relationship, Gary Cunningham, Director of Myrtle Coffee, said: “It is our pleasure to once again equip this latest stand out hospitality business from the Coghill family with a ready to trade coffee station, including a luxury coffee blend, equipment, and crockery to their exact specifications. Complemented by the restaurant’s overall interior design, including their neon sign, it looks fantastic. We are immensely grateful to them for their continued custom.”

Gary explained that it was Myrtle’s ethos to train baristas in smaller groups to ensure focus in the trainees gaining knowledge and practical skills.

“Our professional training programme is inclusive of the fundamental practices of the correct use of the espresso equipment and automated grinder. It also includes espresso extraction, controlling variables, coffee dosing, coffee ratios, changes in taste, milk texturing consistency and pouring techniques, inclusive of latte art training,” he said. “We also cover the daily and weekly cleaning and maintenance of the espresso system and grinder, as it’s very important to look after the equipment.”

“The considerable skill and knowledge of the Barista in preparing coffee is one of the main requirements for any successful hospitality business,” finished Gary.

GARY CUNNINGHAM OF MYRTLE COFFEE IS PICTURED WITH BRYAN COGHILL OF THE CRAB & LOBSTER FISH SHACK

“We wish Bryan, Michelle, and all the team at “The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack”, the very best in the coming months. It’s one of Scotland’s finest fish and chip restaurants which will be on the scene for some time to come!”