Tech firm Appointedd provides booking support to Boux Avenue
Scottish booking and scheduling specialist Appointedd has teamed up with UK lingerie brand Boux Avenue to provide a new online service letting shoppers book bra fittings and personal shopping experiences.
Appointments via the Boux Avenue booking site are powered by Appointedd, also ensuring Covid protocols are met including managing the number of customers in store, and adding buffer zones before and after each visit for cleaning.
Additionally, appointments last up to 30 minutes and are available as a regular or “no-touch” service, and can be made at any of the retailer’s 30 stores nationwide. The Boux Avenue Bra Fit Finder is also available online.
Appointedd aims to make “anything or anyone” bookable online in as little as two taps. The firm was founded in 2011 by award-winning chief executive Leah Hutcheon, and it now operates across 23 countries, helping businesses of all sizes and across multiple industries to create omnichannel booking experiences.
It says it powers some of the world’s most trusted brands, including retailer Mamas & Papas and Westfield Shopping Centres as well as two of the Big Four accounting firms. In June it said it has added a dozen staff after strong growth throughout the pandemic
Hind Palmer, chief marketing officer at Boux Avenue, said: “The Boux Avenue community is always at the forefront of everything we do and therefore we are constantly striving to ensure we are providing the best standard of service.
This latest development to our unrivalled bra fitting service will give shoppers a bespoke personal shopping experience, with a dedicated lingerie expert to help find their perfect fit as well as their perfect bra.”