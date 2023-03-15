News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-16 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Tech incubator CodeBase selected to deliver £3m programme boosting innovation in UK legal sector

Scottish tech incubator CodeBase is hailing its latest role delivering a multi-million-pound programme supporting the UK’s legal sector.

By Emma Newlands
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:45 GMT- 1 min read

The Edinburgh-based organisation has, along with partner Legal Geek, a global community of legal professionals, been awarded the Ministry of Justice Lawtech grant, and they will operate it as of next month.

Goals of the programme, worth up to £3 million over two years, include helping support the UK’s position as a world-leading destination for legal services. Through the grant, CodeBase and Legal Geek will deliver a programme of activities showcasing the UK as a leading place for lawtech innovation, setting out to grow the lawtech community across the UK, raise the quality of start-ups, increase private investment, facilitate the exchange of information between service-providers and lawtech businesses, and generate industry-level views that shape the UK’s lawtech agenda.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The announcement follows various wins for CodeBase, which will support Barclays Eagle Labs as delivery partner for the £12 million Digital Growth Grant from April, which will boost small and scaling tech firms across the UK. CodeBase previously launched the Lawtech Bridge programme in partnership with Barclays Ventures in 2019.

CodeBase says it along with partner Legal Geek 'are eager to push the boundaries of innovation and transformation in the legal industry'. Picture: contributed.
CodeBase says it along with partner Legal Geek 'are eager to push the boundaries of innovation and transformation in the legal industry'. Picture: contributed.
CodeBase says it along with partner Legal Geek 'are eager to push the boundaries of innovation and transformation in the legal industry'. Picture: contributed.
Most Popular

Stephen Coleman, chief executive of CodeBase, said the organisation and Legal Geek “are eager to push the boundaries of innovation and transformation in the legal industry”, and he added: “We truly believe that LawtechUK will have a significant impact on the future of the legal sector, and we feel privileged to be leading the charge in this endeavour."

UK Justice Minister Mike Freer said: “CodeBase and Legal Geek bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of LawtechUK that will nurture new, cutting-edge innovation in the UK.”

Edinburgh