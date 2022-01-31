Tech industry legend Ron Weissman meeting female company founders on AccelerateHER virtual US trade mission

The event, taking place February 7 to 9, is being jointly led by AccelerateHER, which supports female business founders and leaders, and Gwen Edwards, MD (Silicon Valley) of US-based Golden Seeds, an angel investor group that backs high-potential, women-led businesses.

The programme includes masterclass sessions with leading US tech business figures and angel investors including Mr Weissman, who has worked with more than 40 venture-backed businesses, served on 20 technology company boards, and is currently the vice-chair of the Angel Capital Association, the umbrella body for business angels throughout North America.

Delegates will get to speak to Ron Weissman, a former senior executive at Apple and adviser to its late founder Steve Jobs (file image). Picture: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images.

The female business founders attending the event, which is taking place in partnership with Scottish Enterprise, include former AccelerateHER Awards winners Sheila Hogan, founder of Biscuit Tin; Kate Cameron (Cytochroma); Fiona Gillies and Christine Hartland (Smash); Rachel Jones (SnapDragon); Monika Tomecka (uFraction8); Rebecca Goss (xgenix); and Ash Penley (Zoex Power).

Other AccelerateHER-supported founders taking part include Ishani Malhotra of Carcinotech; Carmen Cummiskey (Fomo); Janani Prabhakaran (Unbaggaged); and Danae Shell (Valla).

Jackie Waring, chief executive of Investing Women Angels, the group behind AccelerateHER, said: “We’re delighted to be working closely with Gwen Edwards at Golden Seeds to deliver this latest trade mission to California, which remains the centre of global technology innovation."

She also flagged the aim to hopefully attract further investment into innovative businesses involved “to help them help achieve their full potential”.

