The Canadian brand, which is known for its fresh take on traditional Thai cuisine, was brought to the UK in 2012.

The Edinburgh restaurant will have an open-plan kitchen, in which expert wok chefs will cook dishes to order. And while the menu will feature classics like pad thai, green curry and papaya salad, customers will be able to customise their dish and request a level of spice.

Uzma and Sachin Pattani

They will also have the chance to eat in ‘double decker’ seating pods, bringing a sense of privacy and fun to having a meal out.

Sachin Pattani has been at the heart of the more than £100,000 site transformation, having hand-picked a 35-strong team and project managed the transformation.

The 42-year-old said: “In our view Thai food is the most exciting cuisine in the world. We can’t wait to open our doors and bring the Thai Express brand to Edinburgh and Scotland.

“I got involved with the brand because I am a Thai food obsessive. I wanted to find the world’s best Pad Thai and bring it to these shores. We can cater for people just like me, who’ll go to lengths to find the best Southeast Asian food.

“Likewise we’re fiercely proud to be affordable and accessible. This cuisine should be opened up to everyone – and our chefs are happy to adapt and listen to the customer.

“Edinburgh will shake up the stale food-to-go market, giving an alternative to pre-packed sandwiches, while also offering our first restaurant setting in the UK.

