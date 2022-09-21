The Bunch O’ Roses, which is found in Restalrig Village, and has traded since 1781, is on the market for £275,000.

The pub remains at the heart of the Restalrig and Craigentinny community and is known for its live sports, pub quizzes and karaoke evenings.

In 2017, the Bunch O’ Roses was crowned ‘Pub of the Year’ in the Edinburgh Evening News. The Evening News’ Euan McGrory presented Bunch O’Roses with the award – which had been won in the previous two years by The Bowlers’ Rest.

Euan said: “This is a great accolade because it is voted for by the people of Edinburgh. It was a hard fought contest in the end. The Bunch O’Roses is a very worthy winner.”

The sale listing states: “The Bunch O’ Roses public house is situated in Restalrig Village in the Craigentinny area of Edinburgh.

“The Craigentinny area is on the east side of Edinburgh approximately 2 miles from the city centre, close to the Meadowbank, Willowbrae and Leith areas of the city.

“Meadowbank Sports Stadium, Easter Road football ground as well as Leith are all located close by. The east end of Princes Street and the top of Leith Walk are all within a 5 to 10 minute drive.

“The business has been in our client's hands for nearly 20 years during which time our client has continued to operate the pub and in the latter years doing so in a less hands on fashion."

“At present, the business is run with the assistance of a management team and the pub is on the market as our client is looking to consider his retirement.

“We strongly feel that the business would be of interest to those who would be interested in offering food.

“At present the business acts as a very active community pub hosting a variety of different pub sports, quizzes, karaoke as well as events. In addition, the business operates with Sky TV and is well renowned for showing live sports.

“The business is offered on a freehold basis. Our client may lease the premises, for more information, please contact the agent.

“The asking price is £275,000 to represent the heritable property, goodwill, fixtures and fittings."