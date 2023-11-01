News you can trust since 1873
The Centre in Livingston's 'fa-boo-lous' team lifts shoppers 'spirits' on Halloween

West Lothian shopping centre staff get into the Halloween spirit
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:30 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:31 GMT

The ‘fa-boo-lous’ team at one of Scotland’s largest shopping malls, The Centre in Livingston, lifted shoppers ‘spirits’ on Halloween yesterday, leaving them ‘under their spell’ with ‘pumpkin’ to talk about!

Donned in different scary outfits they embarked on a walkabout during their lunch hour on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31, handing out sweets to shoppers en route. They also popped into to see the retailers, with many of them joining in the dressing-up fun.

Staff at West Lothian shopping centre, The Centre in Livingston, got into the Halloween spirit on Tuesday, October 31 to celebrate the annual event.

1. Spooky goings on

Staff at West Lothian shopping centre, The Centre in Livingston, got into the Halloween spirit on Tuesday, October 31 to celebrate the annual event. Photo: Greg Macvean

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We had such great fun with our shoppers on our Halloween tour of the mall."

2. Clowning around

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We had such great fun with our shoppers on our Halloween tour of the mall." Photo: Greg Macvean

The centre director added: "“It really brought a smile to people of all generations and our retailers too!"

3. Dressing up

The centre director added: "“It really brought a smile to people of all generations and our retailers too!" Photo: Greg Macvean

The team re-fueled halfway around the mall at the recently opened Dnisi café for a well-earned witches brew.

4. Pit stop

The team re-fueled halfway around the mall at the recently opened Dnisi café for a well-earned witches brew. Photo: Greg Macvean

