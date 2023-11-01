The ‘fa-boo-lous’ team at one of Scotland’s largest shopping malls, The Centre in Livingston , lifted shoppers ‘spirits’ on Halloween yesterday, leaving them ‘under their spell’ with ‘pumpkin’ to talk about!

Donned in different scary outfits they embarked on a walkabout during their lunch hour on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31, handing out sweets to shoppers en route. They also popped into to see the retailers, with many of them joining in the dressing-up fun.