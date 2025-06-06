The journey of Awarded Scalp Care & Premier Salon Excellence.

The journey to becoming Edinburgh’s Awarded Scalp Care and Premier Salon is a narrative of dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Years of research, refined techniques, and an ethos centered on personalized care have culminated in a reputation that transcends trends. Clients not only receive award-winning treatments but also a tailored, sensory experience that speaks to the soul of Edinburgh’s discerning beauty connoisseurs. Accolades, such as the coveted Award of Excellence, are a testament to the salon’s dual commitment: safeguarding the delicate health of the scalp while delivering an unrivaled touch of luxury.

In a city known for its rich heritage and a deep appreciation for authenticity, this salon shines as a beacon of both modern elegance and timeless care. Its blend of sophisticated techniques and an empathetic, client-focused approach has set new benchmarks in the salon industry. With every appointment, the salon reaffirms its identity as not just a beauty destination, but as a sanctuary where scalp care transforms into an art form and luxury becomes deeply personal. In any industry there are always organisations that stand out from their peers and set the standards that others in their field have to aspire to achieve. First established back in 2011, MissionHair run by Selina Allan is an organisation that certainly meets this criteria leading the way as one of Scotland’s leading hair and beauty salons. She has made quite a name for herself over the years establishing a well deserved reputation as one of the rising stars of the industry and if the last few years are any barometer of what the future holds then there are many successful chapters yet to be written in the MissionHair story.

The reputation Selina has is fully justified and is now beginning to earn her business more tangible forms of recognition. In the Scotland Prestige Awards MissionHair were given the impressive accolade of being named Make Up and Hair Professionals of the Year. The award was well deserved and has further cemented Selinas reputation as one of the absolute leaders in her field. Following on from that success we are delighted to announce that MissionHair are the latest recipients of one of our Awards of Excellence being named our Premier Salon and Luxury Scalp Care Brand for 2025.

With our awards we think it’s important to recognise organisations that are bringing something new and innovative to their marketplace. They don’t necessarily have to be the biggest but they have to be an organisation that is trying to offer something different to what is already out there and above all they must offer a great product or service. We feel that MissionHair ticks all the boxes and are worthy winners of our award. The awards are clearly no accident and will come as no surprise to anybody that has used the salon. In this edition we will try and give you an insight into the work that Selina does and the success that she has enjoyed.

Based in the heart of Edinburgh's Old Town, Selina has been serving the local community with distinction since 2011 as a real pioneer in her field and being at the very forefront of hairdressing innovation. Selina has worked in the industry since 1998 including learning her trade and training under the expert tutelage of the Edinburgh based hairdresser of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Selina brings a wealth of creativity, client service, and scientific knowledge to her clients. Specialising in hair and scalp health Selina is committed to achieving the best possible results for her clients. She never cuts corners or compromises on the quality of the service that Selina is able to deliver with such remarkable consistency. One of MissionHair’s great strengths as an organisation is that it is always evolving and continually striving to improve. Selina is open to embracing change whether it’s advances in technology or emerging industry trends in her determination to stay ahead of the curve and to continue to deliver a service that is amongst the very best in the industry.

Her Solasta by MissionHair Scalp Care Collection is an exclusive UK wide salon brand, Offering natural products designed specifically for the esteemed salon environment. Their products empower hair professionals to maintain and enhance the health of their client’s hair and scalp. At MissionHair Selina passionately believes that leading hair professionals should understand the harmony between scalp health and beautiful hair and the MissionHair products range allows her to do just that. The challenge for MissionHair in the future as its reputation grows and the demand for its services and range of products increases will be to maintain the high standards that have seen it earn so much success. Given Selina’s track record we think it’s something that she will achieve and that MissionHair is a name you’ll be hearing much more of in the future. For more information visit www.missionhair.co.uk

