The proof is definitely in the black pudding!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland based supplier, Simon Howie has further grown its national presence after working with Asda to extend availability of its Classic Breakfast Sliced Black Pudding, from 54 stores in Scotland to now over 268 stores across the UK.

The Perthshire based butcher has also introduced three new lines into Asda Scotland stores only, including its innovative Reduced Fat, Gluten Free Black Pudding, which is the first time the retailer has offered a gluten free version of the much-loved product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the black pudding, the new listings also include Beef Bacon Medallions, as well as Simon Howie’s Classic Breakfast Beef Lorne Sausage.

Steven Lynn, Commercial Director at Simon Howie with Ashley Connolly, Buying Manager at Asda

Steven Lynn, Commercial Director at Simon Howie said:

“Extending our Classic Breakfast Sliced Black Pudding to Asda stores in England and Wales will give customers more choice in the black pudding category. We are delighted that Asda continues to support the Simon Howie brand in Scotland and increasingly across the UK. Our mission is to make our wide range of quality products available to as many households as possible and this is another great step forward.

“We’re also thrilled to launch three new products into Asda stores in Scotland, one of which is the very first gluten free black pudding on Asda shelves. The Reduced Fat Gluten Free Black Pudding and the Beef Bacon Medallions are both new products for us, and we’re very excited for customers to try them both.

“The Reduced Fat Gluten Free Black Pudding was developed thanks to a grant from the Food & Drink Federation’s Reformul8 Challenge Fund, which supports Scottish businesses to make products healthier. We have been able to reduce the fat by over 30%, compared to our classic black pudding, and after being inundated with requests from customers, we’ve also made it gluten free so even more people can enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Lynn, Commercial Director at Simon Howie

“Our premium dry cured beef medallions, are the first Beef Bacon Medallions to market, cured and matured in the same way as pork bacon, but offering people a new way to elevate their bacon roll or steak sandwich.”

Ashley Connolly, Asda’s Buying Manager for Scotland, added:

“We are excited to continue our successful partnership with Simon Howie and welcome these new listings to our stores in Scotland and across the UK.

“It is fantastic that we can showcase these quality new products for our customers, also increasing the offering for our gluten free customers too with Reduced Fat Gluten Free Black Pudding, which is currently only available in Asda, so even more people can enjoy the range.”