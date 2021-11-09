Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Set to open on Saturday, November 13, the new store which, like the other two will sell plastic-free groceries and ethical goods, will be located at Moorgarth’s Waverley Market.

It will be the company’s first city centre location, with its two other shops located in Newington Road and St John’s Road, Corstorphine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Wright owner of The Refillery with Kristian Karban and Amelie Pallier. Picture by Stewart Attwood

The new store will also be The Refillery’s largest space and will house a delicatessen as well stations offering refillable food and treats and on-tap refills for water and kombucha. Meal solution recipe kits will also be available and a first-of-its-kind in Edinburgh deposit return scheme for coffee cups will be in place.

Kelly Wright, founder of The Refillery, said: “Waverley Market is such a great location for us to continue our mission to make plastic free shopping accessible to more people.

“I’m really looking forward to opening our latest store, working closely with a range of local and independent Scottish suppliers with our very own deli and lots of other exciting plans coming up.

“We as a team continue to be so inspired by all our customers no matter what stage of the plastic free journey they are on. What we do know is that people want this, and we will continue to work hard to deliver the best range, affordable prices, and a great experience here at Waverley Market.”

The Refillery’s first store opened in 2019 after Kelly decided to help people move towards a minimal waste lifestyle. More than 1,300 products are now on offer in-store and online, with customers able to get their hands on everything from wholefoods, herbs and fruit, to bathroom essentials and gifts.

Daryll Bunce, director of innovation at Moorgarth said: “We are delighted to welcome The Refillery to Waverley Market. We feel strongly about what they do and believe that they will help us to encourage more of our customers and visitors to the city to move towards more of a minimal waste lifestyle.

“We continue to work together with local and independent businesses to give them a platform to showcase their offering here at Waverley Market and we look forward to continuing this journey with The Refillery.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.