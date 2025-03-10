The Royal Yacht Britannia and Fingal Hotel have wind in their sails

The Royal Yacht Britannia is opening a new world-class visitor centre and retail experience in spring 2025 to elevate their visitor journey.

The enhanced visitor centre will incorporate ‘never before seen’ images and films, setting the scene of the Royal Yacht’s rich history, giving visitors an enhanced sense of arrival before stepping aboard the Yacht itself.

The newly developed fascinating exhibition tells Britannia’s story from the build of the last Royal Yacht in John Brown's Shipyard to the ship's new life as a five-star visitor attraction.

The new state-of-the-art gift shop will be a cornucopia of Royal and heritage gifts, as well as unique treasures inspired by Britannia and souvenirs for visitors to take home a memento of their time aboard Britannia.

The Royal Yacht Britannia is one of the UK’s most visited tourist attractions

Both the new visitor centre and gift shop will be situated back on the second floor of Ocean Terminal in Leith, which is currently going through redevelopment, including a reconfiguration of the existing space. A replacement enclosed walkway will take visitors directly from from Britannia’s visitor centre across to the ship’s top deck – The Bridge, to start their tour.

2025 also sees exciting developments afoot for Britannia’s fleet of former Royal racing and sailing yachts; Bloodhound, Bluebottle and Coweslip. Recent investment by The Royal Yacht Britannia Trust has seen the fleet of three vessels, all formerly owned by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, restored in all their glory. The trio will be taking to the water with wind in their sails over the course of 2025.

Developed and managed by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh's luxury floating hotel, Fingal (Tripadvisor’s No.1 UK Luxury Hotel) is also enhancing the dining experience for guests following an expansion of its award-winning Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar. Fingal’s restaurant, with its stylish nautical interior, is a world-class foodie destination which boasts 2 AA Rosettes for culinary excellence.

In addition and new for 2025, Fingal’s original Bridge is being developed into a thoughtfully designed new private dining experience, offering a tailored and immersive gastronomic journey for guests, inspired by Fingal’s working life at sea.

For more information on The Royal Yacht Britannia, go to www.royalyachtbritannia.co.uk

For more information on Fingal Hotel, go to www.fingal.co.uk