The Scottish Event Awards unveil shortlist
Recognising excellence across a diverse range of categories, the rebranded Scottish Event Awards (formerly the E Awards) aim to shine a spotlight on the country’s most creative, innovative, and impactful events and the organisations and teams that bring them to life.
The shortlist has now been unveiled, with a wide array of nominees competing for top honours. The awards cover key areas such as event/festival planning, production, sustainability, and technology.
Judith Wilson,Events Director at EVENTIT, said: "The response to the 2025 Scottish Event Awards has been phenomenal. The quality of entries showcases the sheer breadth of talent and vision in our industry, and we are thrilled to celebrate those who make Scotland’s events truly world-class. These awards stand as a tribute to the ingenuity, passion, and dedication that drive our industry forward – ensuring that every effort is recognised, judged fairly, and celebrated with authenticity."
Laura Schwartz, former Head of Events at The White House during the Clinton administration and judge said: "These awards highlight the extraordinary dedication and creativity within Scotland’s event sector. The sheer range of categories reflects the industry’s strength and depth, and we look forward to celebrating the winners who continue to elevate the standards of excellence."
With an emphasis on ensuring integrity and credibility in the robust evaluation process, the awards are independently judged, ensuring the highest level of fairness and trustworthiness when selecting the winners.
The nominees include:
Rising Star 2025 in Memory of Stephen Tooth – Sponsored by Catalyst Event Production Services
- Callum Ridley
- Ellie Hair
- Katie Craigen
- Jessica Hippey
- Jordan Gorman
Best Sustainable Event – Sponsored by LNER
- Glasgow Coffee Festival
- TRMSNT 2024
- World Indoor Athletic Championships Glasgow 2024
Best Corporate Event – Sponsored by BIG Partnership
- Big Small Business Festival
- CCUS 2024
- Invest2Scale
Best In-House Events Planner or Team – Sponsored by 360 Event Hire
- CoreView - Jemma Richards
- Glasgow Life Museums
- Net Zero Technology Centre - Sophie Burns
- University of Edinburgh - Event Management Community
- Scottish Renewables
The full list of nominees can be found at https://eventit.org.uk/scottish-event-awards/
The staging of The Scottish Event Awards would not be possible without the support of their sponsors. These include Catalyst Event Production Services, who are kindly sponsoring the Rising Star 2025 in memory of Stephen Tooth, who passed away in 2024. Stephen shared his knowledge of the events industry with so many people and they feel this award is very fitting in his memory.
The host venue Edinburgh Corn Exchange, awards theming partner 360 Event Hire and award-winning caterers Saltire Hospitality are instrumental in bringing the event to life.
Other key sponsors include LNER, Catch the MICE, NOEA, BIG Partnership and Eventsforce.
This is a fabulous networking event with 250 of the great and good of Scotland’s events and festivals sector. The inspired format enables guests to catch up with all their industry friends, not just those at their table, enjoying delicious food & drink and live entertainment. For those keen to continue into the early hours there is an official after party at Coco Boho.
The Scottish Event Awards take place on April 24 at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange.
Tickets can be purchased at eventit.org.uk/scottish-event-awards/