The Stockbridge Clinic: Edinburgh's new award-winning medical aesthetics destination

In the heart of Edinburgh's city centre, nestled discreetly in Stockbridge is a new medical establishment which is changing the landscape of aesthetic and regenerative medicine in Scotland.

The Stockbridge Clinic, co-founded by award-winning aesthetic doctor Ben Taylor-Davies and Dr. Jack Henderson, has quickly established itself as a centre of excellence offering cutting-edge treatments with a commitment to patient safety and satisfaction.

A Doctor-Led Approach to Aesthetic Medicine

"We started The Stockbridge Clinic to provide safe, reliable and effective treatments for people wanting to look and feel the best they can," explains Dr. Taylor-Davies, whose impressive credentials include training with some of the most respected names in aesthetic medicine and surgery. As a Key Opinion Leader for Cutera and a member of the Complications in Aesthetic Medicine Collaborative (CMAC), he brings a rigorous approach to safety protocols that sets the clinic apart.

Beyond his work at the clinic, Dr. Taylor-Davies works in the NHS as an Emergency Medicine doctor and serves as a national trainer for Acquisition Aesthetics, recently appearing as a speaker at The Scottish Aesthetic Conference.

Scotland’s First Revolutionary Laser Technology

In an exciting development for aesthetic medicine in Scotland, The Stockbridge Clinic has become the first provider in the country (and only the second in Europe) to offer the advanced XEO+ Laser machine, which delivers Cutera Laser Genesis among its cutting-edge treatments.

This non-invasive treatment uses a specialised 1064nm wavelength NDYag laser to stimulate collagen production while reducing inflammation, redness, and pigmentation - delivering immediate and long-lasting improvements with zero downtime. Remarkably versatile, it effectively addresses acne, scarring, rosacea, pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, and enlarged pores, while remaining suitable for all skin types.

The Stockbridge Clinic offers an impressive range of treatments beyond their pioneering Laser Genesis technology, providing Edinburgh patients with comprehensive aesthetic and regenerative solutions all under one roof.

Dr. Taylor-Davies and his medical team deliver everything from precise anti-wrinkle injections and strategic facial fillers to advanced skin therapies including Dermalux LED, Secret RF Microneedling, and innovative regenerative treatments like PRP, exosomes, and polynucleotides. Each treatment journey begins with their sophisticated Observ 520x Skin Analysis, ensuring that whether addressing specific concerns or maintaining overall skin health, patients receive personalised care pathways that evolve with their individual needs and aesthetic goals.

Particularly noteworthy is their preventative medicine approach, featuring both medical weight management and non-pharmaceutical weight programmes - carefully designed with patient safety as the priority and establishing the clinic as an industry leader in Scotland's medical weight management field.

Patient-Cantered Philosophy

What truly distinguishes The Stockbridge Clinic is its comprehensive and medically evidenced approach to patient care. "With so many trends and confusing options in the aesthetic industry right now, finding the right person, the right place, providing the right treatment can be daunting and difficult” notes Dr. Jack Henderson, Co-Founder and Managing Director, who brings expertise in health regulation, bespoke health technology and system design to ensure operations run smoothly behind the scenes.

The clinic's values are built around four core principles: bespoke assessments that prioritise thorough consultations; evidence-based treatments that are both safe and effective; discreet and subtle interventions tailored to each patient; and excellence in aftercare, including access to emergency helplines.

"We understand that deciding to pursue aesthetic treatments is deeply personal," adds Dr. Henderson. "That's why we've created an environment where patients feel informed, comfortable, and confident in their choices."

The Stockbridge Clinic is now accepting new patients.