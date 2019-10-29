These retailers have signed up for stores at Livingston's The Centre

The Livingston mall is home to more than 160 retailers, including Primark, H&M and TK Maxx. Picture: Greg Macvean

Hines, the property firm which acts as asset manager of Livingston’s The Centre, said it had secured new leases with major brands including Hotel Chocolat, New Look, Specsavers and Schuh Kids.

Hotel Chocolat moved into the mall in late summer, taking 1,433 square feet of space on a five-year lease. New Look will relocate from its current store into a larger 10,700 sq ft unit.

Specsavers will also relocate from its current location into a larger space while footwear brand Schuh, which is located adjacent to Specsavers’ current store, will then expand into the vacated unit allowing the retailer to introduce its Schuh Kids range into the shopping facility.

Hotel Chocolat has taken 1,433 square feet of space on a five-year lease. Picture: Contributed

The Centre reported a record 16.6 million visitors over the past year, with numbers up 8.3 per cent on the previous 12 months.

Sharon Bloodworth, director of shopping centre asset management at Hines, said: "At a time of disruption in retail, The Centre is bucking the national trend, with retailers seeing record footfall and introducing new ranges.