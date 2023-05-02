Third sector Edinburgh copier supplier to create 30 jobs with Glasgow push

Social Print and Copy CIC (SP&C) is launching a new training centre in Scotland’s largest city in the wake of £250,000 in funding from Social Investment Scotland . The centre is located within Enterprise Park, an office complex on Drakemire Drive developed on the site of the well-known former furniture manufacturer H Morris & Company.

SP&C said it would be delivering a two-year apprenticeship training course it has developed for people aged 16-24 based on feedback from participants in the UK government’s Kickstart scheme. The business was formed in 2019 by a group of charity partners and print industry professionals intent on changing the way the third sector met its printer and copier needs.

Founder and chief executive Ian Gray said: “We kept hearing from young people that the Kickstart scheme gave them nothing of real benefit in the end so that’s why we looked at a two-year programme, incorporating a variety of disciplines in the first year and then a more specialised approach in year two. There will be a range of induction-style classes covering topics from CV writing to health and safety and money management. Other modules will focus on areas such as networking, wires and pliers, cyber security, administration and marketing. The funding of £250,000 from Social Investment Scotland, along with the wider support of social enterprise within Scotland, has been key to us delivering on this project.”