Thomas & Adamson signed up to fit out prestigious office space for duo of Scots law firms

Construction and property consultancy Thomas & Adamson has been hired by law firms Shepherd and Wedderburn and Morton Fraser to deliver more than 36,000 square feet of office fit-outs in the Central Belt – amid hybrid working being “here to stay”.

By Emma Newlands
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:45 pm

Thomas & Adamson says it will provide project and cost-management services for high-end workspaces at the forthcoming Haymarket Edinburgh development and 1 West Regent Street in Glasgow for the respective firms.

Work will begin mid-year on Shepherd and Wedderburn’s new premises at One Haymarket, which comprises 380,000 sq ft of Grade A office, hotel accommodation, shops, and leisure facilities.

Work will begin mid-year on Shepherd and Wedderburn’s new base at One Haymarket (artist's impression) in Edinburgh. Picture: contributed.

Thomas & Adamson added that it will deliver 30,000 sq ft of Category B fit-out spread over two floors of the seven-storey development, with a major focus on sustainability, tying in with the firm’s commitment to be net zero by 2030.

It was recently revealed that all 390,000 square feet of Grade A office accommodation at the £350 million scheme in the city’s West End have been pre-let.

As for the Glasgow development, this will see 6,440 sq ft of Category B fit-out on behalf of Morton Fraser, with formal and informal meeting facilities and “collaboration space” for staff.

Paul Mackintosh, associate director at Thomas & Adamson, said: “The hybrid working model is here to stay, therefore it’s hugely important that employers establish an office space that is inviting; a space that people want to return to and that fulfils their basic needs, such as keeping them healthy and safe. We look forward to delivering both firms’ vision for a destination office space of the highest quality in the best locations for when they return.”

