TICA joins Scotland's Construction Industry Collective Voice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CICV priorities include lobbying the Scottish Government to influence policy to push for positive action, as well as providing expert focus to important sector issues including commercial, employment, planning for the future, skills, and health and safety.

Marion Marsland, chief executive of TICA, said: "I believe our involvement with CICV will be a positive and beneficial step for all parties and underscores TICA’s commitment to actively engage in addressing the challenges within Scotland's construction sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“TICA brings a depth of knowledge and experience in thermal insulation to the table, which I believe will significantly complement the collaborative efforts of the CICV.

Marion Marsland, chief executive of TICA.

“TICA intends to be an integral and active partner within CICV, using its expertise to support CICV’s collective endeavours to promote industry standards, sustainability and efficiencies within this vital part of Scotland’s economy.”

Alan Wilson, chair of CICV and managing director of SELECT, added: “TICA’s expertise adds significant value to our coalition, especially now, as the Scottish construction industry navigates both immediate challenges and long-term strategic concerns. Their participation reinforces our capability to champion fair and sustainable solutions for our sector effectively."

“The inclusion of TICA as our latest member underscores the ongoing relevance and attraction of the CICV across the varied professions within Scotland’s construction sector. Each new member contributes to our collective strength and enhances our ability to advocate on important issues with government and industry sectors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1957, TICA represents companies involved in the installation and application of thermal insulation across the UK and promotes industry best practice and provides comprehensive quality training and qualifications. It becomes the 29th trade body to join the strategic alliance.

CICV began as the Construction Industry Coronavirus Forum, a critical response alliance established at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic to address immediate challenges facing Scotland's construction sector.