An Edinburgh student who became a viral sensation overnight after a TikTok video of her singing her song ‘Complex’ was seen by millions across the world, has now released a music video for the hit track.

Katie Gregson MacLeod, 21, who is studying at the University of Edinburgh, posted a video of her singing the song – a video which has now had almost eight millions views on the social platform with over a million likes. The singer songwriter became an instant hit with her captivating lyrics as she inspired covers from artists such as Camilla Cabello, King Princess, Madison Beer and Tom Walker. Quickly, the upcoming artist was noticed and signed by Grammy-winning producer; Greg Kurstin and Columbia Records.

Now the breakthrough Scottish musician has shared her music video for ‘Complex’ – out now via Columbia Records. Inspired by American singer-songwriter and pianist Vanessa Carlton’s beloved ‘A Thousand Miles’ video, the new visual accompanies the Greg Kurstin-produced version of Katie’s breakout song ‘Complex (demo)’. Whilst Katie is originally from Inverness, she chose to set the video in her current home city. It shows the artist travel on her beloved piano passing by bikers, bagpipe players, festivities and more as she performs.

Katie Gregson MacLeod's single cover for 'Complex- (demo)'

Speaking on the video, Katie says: “The video for ‘complex’ definitely shows a different side to the song and to me. I don’t think the song is entirely earnest, and I wanted the video to reflect that. We were definitely keen to see how ridiculous we could get with the Scottish parallels but all the while not having it look like too much of a p***-take or too much like a Visit Scotland ad.

“After a short couple weeks of planning and the odd ‘I can’t believe we’re actually doing this’, we shot the video in and around Edinburgh. We started off in Holyrood, going around Arthur’s Seat. In fitting form, it was the rainiest and windiest it could have possibly been in the first few hours of the shoot. Nonetheless, strapped into the back of a van and sitting at a grand piano singing my piano ballad, we zoomed around.

“My favourite part was for sure getting my pals along as extras. We had some of my childhood best friends pull out their acting chops as ‘people on table at pub’ numbers 1-7 and got Hamish Hawk along to perform his supporting role as ‘beer-drinking man engrossed in conversation’. It was my first proper video shoot and, although a really crazy day, it was a lot of fun. The team nailed it. I hope Vanessa Carlton enjoys our homage - that’s the main thing. It’s an iconic video and we wanted to honour that.”

You can view the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9CU9KKnNMs

Katie Gregson MacLeod filming her music video for hit single 'Complex' in Edinburgh