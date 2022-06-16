Time flies for Gorebridge travel agent after 21 years in business

Diane Urquhart runs Flying Start Travel, working in partnership with Hays Travel, sending thousands of locals abroad for their holidays over more than two decades.

To mark the milestone anniversary, Diane is holding a special prize draw on social media, which has attracted prizes including a Canaries cruise for two sponsored by Celebrity Cruises & Loganair Airlines, New Market Holidays and Hays Travel.

Speaking about her 21 years in business, Diane looked back with pride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diane Urquhart founded Flying Start Travel on June 21, 2001.

She said: “In reaching my 21st year I was one of Hays Travel’s first and now their longest independent travel agent in Scotland, as well as one of their longest-serving independent travel agents in the UK. In what has been an incredibly tough couple of years for the travel industry I am absolutely delighted to reach this milestone.

"I have been working from home since 1998 - long before it came the norm - sending thousands of customers in the Lothians as well as the rest of Scotland and all around the UK and beyond to fantastic destinations across the world.”

A spokesperson for Hays Travel said: "We are absolutely thrilled that Flying Start Travel is celebrating its 21st birthday on June 21. Diane has been a valued member of Hays Travel Independence Group for the last 21 years, as well as another three years prior when she was part of our homeworking division.

"By reaching this milestone achievement, Diane is our longest serving member in Scotland, as well as one of our longest serving members of all time within the Independence Group.

"Throughout those 21 years, there have been many ups and downs, internet booms, ash clouds, supplier collapses as well as covid, but Diane has continuously worked hard, long days and nights remaining committed to her business and providing her customers with exceptional customer service throughout. We look forward to the next 21 years in partnership with Diane, and are excited to see what the future holds for Flying Start Travel.

"We are also delighted to contribute a £250 Hays Tour Operating voucher towards the prize draw."