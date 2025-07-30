Tips for AI-enabled business growth from a business expert

James Disney May

A leading tech and automation expert has shared his advice on how businesses can best deliver AI-enabled growth.

James Disney May’s roadmap comes just days after OpenAI and the UK government signed a new strategic partnership in London.

The deal will formalise collaborative efforts to expand AI security research, explore infrastructure investment, and integrate AI into public services, building on OpenAI’s establishment of its first international office in the UK two years ago.

It is likely to open up new opportunities for UK businesses looking to use AI to turbocharge growth.

But according to expert James Disney May, who specialises in supporting businesses in this area, many are still unsure where to start.

He said: “Too many organisations rush into AI expecting a revolution and walk away with a proof of concept. There’s a real gap between adopting AI and making it work. The firms that succeed are really asking what specific problems they’re actually trying to solve.

“Analysts project that AI could contribute over £200 billion to the UK economy by the mid-2030s. The sooner you move from planning to action, the better positioned you'll be to claim your share of that growth.”

James’ comments come as companies across the UK continue to invest and experiment, and, crucially, are starting to see returns from integrating AI into their businesses. According to a report by Lloyds, 82% of firms using AI report increased productivity, and 76% are seeing improved profitability. The latest figures also show that nearly 70% of businesses are actively using or exploring AI. Yet for all this enthusiasm, results remain uneven. Some leaders are turning investment into real growth. Others are stuck in a cycle of pilots and presentations that never quite convert to performance.

Here James shares his thoughts on how business can leverage AI to stay competitive in the changing business landscape:

1. Choose Use Cases That Solve Real Problems

“Let me be honest, if you’re putting AI on your roadmap just to keep up appearances, you’re wasting time and money. I’ve seen too many organisations jump in with grand visions and no idea what outcome they’re chasing. My advice? Pick one real problem. Something your customers complain about, something that drains your team’s energy, something you can measure.”

“In essence, it’s about making something work at the coalface. The most effective AI projects start with a specific use case, delivery delays, poor forecasting, inconsistent customer service or any other business area”

“This approach is data-backed, Moneypenny showed that 40% of UK firms seeing real results are the ones applying AI selectively and strategically.”

2. Prioritise People Over Platforms

“The biggest mistake I see is leaders treating AI like a tech rollout instead of a mindset shift. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again - AI is not a systems issue, it’s a trust issue. Your people don’t need to become coders, but they do need to understand what’s coming and why it matters to them.”

“This year, 63% of UK companies are investing in AI upskilling, but data shows too are many still relying on generic workshops. A mistake like this could leave your workforce confused rather than empowered.”

“If you want adoption, you’ve got to show teams what AI does in their world, not just in theory. Walk them through it, demystify it, and most importantly, invite their input.”

3. Build a Strong Data Foundation

“It is a universal truth that no model is better than the data it is working with. There are several examples where AI implementation has crumbled because of poor quality or faulty data input.”

“As an SME, you don’t need to build vast systems, but you do need to maintain records that are clean and reliable. Investing in governance, structure, and data hygiene is a great place to initiate AI deployment.”

4. Make Ethics and Governance a Priority from Day One

“If your board doesn’t understand your AI strategy, you’ve got a problem. And if your customers can’t understand how a decision was made, you’ve got a bigger one. According to the Institute of Directors, more than half of UK firms lack board-level AI expertise. That’s a gap you need to fill, fast. Ethics is all about calculated decision-making.”

“Ask yourself if you can explain what your AI is doing and why? If you can challenge its outputs? If not, you might want to reconsider full-scale application.”

5. Use AI to Reinvent and Break the Cycle

“Efficiency is a tempting target. But if AI’s only saving you a few hours a week, you’re missing the bigger play. The real value is in reimagining how you serve customers, how you price or how you respond in real time.”

“The UK Government’s £14 billion AI Opportunities Action Plan is all about modernisation and growth. With AI Growth Zones and sector support, the ground is fertile for those bold enough to try something new. Ask yourself: what product, service, or insight could we offer now that wasn’t possible two years ago?”

For more information visit https://www.jamesdisneymay.com/