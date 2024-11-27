Edinburgh’s dynamic business ecosystem, spanning finance, technology, and sustainable industries, positions the city as a key player in global markets. Here are the top 10 Edinburgh businesses projected to thrive in 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. NatWest Group

Headquartered in Edinburgh, NatWest Group is a leader in banking and financial services. Its investments in green finance and support for SMEs will continue driving its influence in the UK and globally.

2. abrdn (formerly Standard Life Aberdeen)

Top 10 Edinburgh Businesses to Watch in 2025: A Vision for Growth and Global Impact

This global investment company is expected to maintain its leadership in sustainable and tech-driven asset management, making strides in digital innovation and ESG (environmental, social, governance) investments.

3. Baillie Gifford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of the world’s leading investment management firms, Baillie Gifford will likely expand its focus on global tech startups and renewable energy ventures, enhancing its reputation for long-term value creation.

4. Skyscanner

A household name in travel, Skyscanner is set to grow as it integrates AI technologies to improve travel search experiences and adapts to the changing landscape of global tourism.

5. FanDuel

Edinburgh-founded FanDuel will remain a leader in fantasy sports and online betting, leveraging its position in the US market and diversifying its entertainment offerings.

6. The Edinburgh International Festival

While primarily a cultural institution, the festival generates significant economic activity. By 2025, it is likely to expand its global partnerships, boosting local tourism and creative industries.

7. Edinburgh Innovations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Edinburgh’s commercialisation arm is expected to launch more spinouts in sectors like AI, biotech, and data science, solidifying the city’s reputation as a hub for cutting-edge research and innovation.

8. Cala Homes

A premium housebuilding company headquartered in Edinburgh, Cala Homes is expected to thrive as demand for sustainable, high-quality housing increases across the UK.

9. Edinburgh Gin (Ian Macleod Distillers)

As demand for craft spirits grows, Edinburgh Gin will likely expand its international footprint, capitalising on its strong brand identity and commitment to innovation.

10. Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS)

A leader in vertical farming technology, IGS is expected to drive agricultural innovation globally, addressing food security challenges with scalable, sustainable solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Predictions for 2025 Edinburgh’s businesses will continue to benefit from investments in sustainability, innovation, and international collaboration. Sectors like fintech, green energy, and AI will dominate, bolstered by the city’s strong infrastructure and talent pool.

These companies exemplify Edinburgh’s ability to balance traditional industries with forward-thinking innovation, ensuring its global relevance in 2025 and beyond.