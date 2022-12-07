Top billing: Multinational legal heavyweight elects Scottish litigator as new managing partner

Laura Cameron will succeed John Cleland in the top post with effect from May 1 next year. During her 28 years at the firm, Glasgow-based Cameron is said to have had “significant influence in shaping the business” through leadership roles on the firm’s global board and, as Pinsent Masons’ first female board member, she is an ambassador for gender parity in management positions.

Cameron recently stepped down after completing a maximum term as global head of the firm’s 880-strong risk advisory services group, which operates in construction, advisory and disputes, intellectual property, litigation, regulatory and tax, and technology, media and telecoms. She is credited as being “instrumental” in implementing projects that advanced the legal giant’s management structure to support the pace of its multinational expansion. Out of a global headcount of 3,300 spread over 26 locations, Pinsent Masons employs more than 550 lawyers and support staff at its Scottish offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing partner elect Cameron said: “Our clients are hungry for change and we’re uniquely placed to be able to meet their shifting demands. My focus is on enabling Pinsent Masons to stay adaptable, be relevant, and stay resolute on its strategic vision, so that we can continue to help our clients to thrive in today’s environment.”

In accordance with the firm’s policy, John Cleland steps down following eight years in the role, having served the second of a maximum two terms. He said: “Taking stock of what Pinsent Masons has achieved over the last eight years, we’ve seen revenue increase by 64 per cent, opened ten new offices and transformed into a truly multinational business with almost a third of our lawyer headcount now sitting outside of the UK. Our achievements have been the result of a clear vision, hard work and having the confidence to make bold decisions. Congratulations to Laura, I’m confident she’ll continue to inspire the business to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.”

In July, it emerged that Pinsent Masons had seen its top earners pocket more than £700,000 after a further hike in fee income. Releasing its year-end results, the firm said revenue had risen by just under 6 per cent to £531.1 million. Profit per equity partner rose by just over 16 per cent - a similar increase to the previous year - to £739,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm highlighted a number of achievements during the year, including investing in its multinational partnership with 75 per cent of all lateral partner hires based outside of the UK. Of its Scottish-based lawyers promoted to partner in May 2022, 50 per cent were female.

Prominent deals in which Pinsent Masons’ legal teams advised on included Springfield Properties’ £46m acquisition of Mactaggart & Mickel’s housebuilding business and its £56m acquisition of Tulloch Homes; Forth Ports’ acquisition of OM Heavy Lift; and Edinburgh-based Craneware’s transformational takeover of Sentry Data Systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Cameron, managing partner elect, Pinsent Masons, which employs more than 550 lawyers and support staff at its Scottish offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.