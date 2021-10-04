Trade union representing 150,000 Scottish workers moves Edinburgh HQ

Unison, which represents some 150,000 public service workers in Scotland, is relocating staff from Douglas House in Belford Road, Edinburgh to Broadside in Canonmills. Picture: McAteer Photograph

The trade union, which represents some 150,000 public service workers in Scotland, is relocating staff from Douglas House in Belford Road to Broadside in Canonmills. It has taken 6,625 square feet on the second floor of the office building on Powderhall Road.

Unison joins Citizens Advice Scotland and ION Geophysical in the building.

Adam Watt of Cushman & Wakefield, who represented the landlord Ropetune in the letting, said: “We are now seeing some occupier confidence returning to the Edinburgh office market. Broadside provides an excellent option for occupiers seeking good quality accommodation at a discount to the core city centre.

“One of the big attractions for tenants is the proximity to green spaces and cycle paths, with staff wellness and amenity access proving crucial to occupier decision making.”

Eileen Flanagan, Unison property manager, added: “We expect to take occupation imminently, following completion of a fit-out being delivered by the building owners, who have also recently refurbished the building common areas.”

Cushman & Wakefield and Avison Young advised Ropetune jointly on the letting and Colliers advised Unison.

The latest letting at Broadside leaves 4,635 sq ft of open plan accommodation on the second floor and 3,340 sq ft on the ground floor.

Property agents said the building, which is located about a mile from the city centre, benefited from dedicated car parking, electric vehicle charging points and secure cycle storage for up to 44 bikes.

