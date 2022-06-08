Travel management platform aims to add hundreds of jobs with Edinburgh hub opening

While ten people are already working in Scotland for the firm, the launch of the capital hub is expected to lead to hundreds of jobs being created over the coming years, beginning with an additional 30 employees before the end of 2022.

The opening marks the company’s third hub in the UK, alongside London and Birmingham. It will be focused on developing a centre of excellence for software engineering.

Bosses said the recent decentralisation of workers from London and other major hubs has seen an uplift in workers moving to Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to TravelPerk’s data, business travel in Scotland currently sits at about 95 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with Edinburgh Airport itself seeing a 5 per cent rate of growth as compared to the first quarter of 2020. The firm’s data also shows that Edinburgh is seeing a quicker rate of recovery than other major capital cities such as London, Berlin and Madrid.

TravelPerk has recently achieved major milestones with its expansion in the UK market thanks to the acquisition of Click Travel, the UK’s largest business travel provider.

UK country manager Vicki Williams said: “The pandemic has changed travel patterns and Edinburgh has benefited from that.

“Opening a hub in the city was the obvious decision to fuel TravelPerk’s hypergrowth trajectory, and further showcases our clear commitment and belief in the city as a key business travel hub in the UK. Our data backs this up, showing a strong travel recovery in Edinburgh compared with other European capitals.

The firm described Edinburgh as a 'natural home' for its latest engineering hub.

“With this new office, we are fulfilling our mission to create in-person connections by bringing people together sustainably and enjoyably in real life. This office will allow us to bring in some of the best talent to help us grow and scale our business worldwide.”

Ross Mcnairn, chief product and technology officer at TravelPerk, added: “Edinburgh has warmly nurtured multiple unicorns in the past so we feel in good company. It’s a city with a phenomenally talented workforce, superb universities and an exceptional quality of life.

“Combine that with the growing political intent to make the city more appealing to technology companies and Edinburgh was a natural home for our next engineering hub.”

Meanwhile, Arbroath-based Journeycall, which provides customer service support and smartcard services for the UK transport industry, has won three contract extensions with Transport for London (TfL).

Part of the ESP Group, Journeycall has been partnered with TfL since 2006.

The contract extensions will see the business continue to manage the customer service handling for some of the major contact points for TfL: Oyster cards, Santander Cycle Hire and correspondence for people travelling in London.

In total, these three contracts experience an average of four million contact requests per year, including 3.5 million phone calls, which will be handled between two Journeycall centres in Arbroath and Hull.