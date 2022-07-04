Tripadvisor award for Rosslyn Chapel

The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travellers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

Speaking about this recognition for the Midlothian tourist attraction, Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “Despite another incredibly challenging year, I am delighted that the Chapel has been recognised by Tripadvisor as one of the leading attractions. It’s always good to know that visitors enjoy their experience here and this award is a great credit to our whole team who work hard to make each visit memorable.”

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, said: “The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travellers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.”