Turing Fest launches ‘visionary’ workshops in Edinburgh

Turing Fest, the “cross-functional” technology conference hosted in Edinburgh, will this year introduce exclusive workshops run by “industry visionaries”.

The event, described as the biggest of its kind in Europe, is to feature a series of small-group training sessions as part of its programme for the first time, in addition to its line-up of main speakers.

Hosts will include Chris Messina, the inventor of the hashtag; Lean UX author Jeff Gothelf; and Meri Williams, technology boss at Monzo.

The series is a mix of half and full-day sessions on 27 August at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and covers topics such as becoming an emotionally fit entrepreneur and confidence training for women.

The main conference, held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 28 and 29 August, will host 65 speakers and almost 3,000 attendees.

High-profile speakers include Hana Abaza, director of marketing at e-commerce platform Shopify; Erin Platts, incoming head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Silicon ­Valley Bank; and Danae Shell, chief marketing officer at Edinburgh-based healthtech CareSourcer.

This year’s event will also feature Turing Founders, an invitation-only summit to connect start-ups with early-stage investors.

Turing Fest is supported by the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and VisitScotland Business Events.