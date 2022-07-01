Twin sisters secure matching roles at Edinburgh-based creative agency The Union Group

The Union Group has named Louise Killough deputy managing director of The Union while Emma Campbell has been given the same title at sister agency Union Direct.

Ms Killough, who was previously The Union’s client services director, will in her new role continue to manage client business and oversee the account-management function, while also be responsible for the financial performance and overall strategy direction of the agency. She will continue to work closely with other board members – chairman Ian McAteer; creative director Michael Hart; and finance director Heather Blair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She joined the agency in 2005 as an account manager, and has worked with high-profile clients such as the Scottish Government, VisitScotland, and Quality Meat Scotland. Additionally, she is an active participant in the likes of the Marketing Society Scotland.

Regarding her promotion, she said: “There’s never been a dull moment in my journey at the Union. My experience through the pandemic was, on reflection, the making of me; it tested my leadership skills way beyond anything I’d known. I’m looking forward to working with Ian, Michael and Heather to drive the agency forward in this next chapter.”

Her sister Ms Campbell will be responsible for the day-to-day running of Union Direct, managing the strategic direction and financial performance of the agency alongside MD Gus Chalmers. She will also continue to oversee the account-management department, including some of the agency’s biggest clients such as Lloyds Banking Group and Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service.

Having joined Union Direct from Tangible in 2007, her remit spans financial services, public sector, fast-moving consumer goods, trade, retail, leisure, tourism and charity. She was promoted to client services director in 2018 and to the Union Direct board in 2021.

From left: Emma Campbell and Louise Killough who have both been named deputy managing director at different divisions of The Union Group. Picture: contributed.

Ms Campbell said: “I feel the agency is at a pivotal point. We’ve grown our expertise over the last few years... I think we occupy a unique space in the Scottish marketplace... I’m now looking forward to helping to take Union Direct to the next level.”

Key moment

The group stated that the two promotions “signal the next generation of leaders for one of Scotland’s top creative agencies”.

Group chairman Ian McAteer commented: “How lucky are we to have Louise and Emma within the same organisation? They each have their own unique character and complementary skillsets, but what they have in common is their commitment, passion, drive and intelligence.

"They have helped make The Union Group a force to be reckoned with. These promotions are thoroughly deserved, and I’m delighted and proud to work with them as colleagues and fellow board directors.”