Two top restaurants are offering volunteering opportunities this summer

Two of Scotland’s most successful Indian-style restaurants are celebrating UK Volunteers’ Week by inviting local people for a taste of work in the industry.

Volunteers’ Week, which runs until June 8, is a UK-wide campaign marking the contributions made by volunteers to national life. It highlights the diversity of volunteering across the UK and unites national organisations in honouring volunteers’ positive impact.

The new volunteering programme, which will continue to run beyond the week, is being set up by Itihaas in Dalkeith and The Radhuni in Loanhead.

Habibur Khan, managing partner of both restaurants, said: “We want to give back to our community by providing local people with work experience and perhaps opening the doors to part or full-time paid employment in the sector.

“Volunteering brings benefits and confidence to people from all backgrounds. It helps them feel respected, valued and a worthwhile part of any organisation. We will help them shine by introducing them to what it’s like in a hospitality environment where customers are the priority.

In 2024 Radhuni was named UK Curry Restaurant of the Year and Matin Khan, Executive Director, was voted UK Curry Chef of the Year by trade magazine Curry Life. Radhuni is one of only a handful of Indian-style restaurants in Scotland to hold an AA Rosette for culinary excellence.

Caroline Robb, external relations leader, UK Department of Work and Pensions for East Scotland, said: “We would be pleased to support Itihaas and Radhuni with filling vacancies. This could include sector-based Academy Workshops with training and guaranteed interviews, invites into the job centre to promote current vacancies to those interested in the industry and invites to job fairs.”

Habibur added: “There will be no discrimination on the grounds of race, religion, disabilities, age or gender. Training will include safe food handling.”

The flexible programme will run throughout the Summer. There will be no contract or minimum or maximum hours.

Anyone interested should get in touch with either restaurant.