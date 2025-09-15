Unity Trust Bank promotes Scott Hutchinson to Regional Director for the North & Scotland

Unity Trust Bank has announced the promotion of Scott Hutchinson to Regional Director for the North & Scotland, as the ethical bank continues to strengthen its senior leadership in the regions.

Scott first joined Unity in 2019 as a Relationship Manager and was most recently Deputy Regional Director (North & Scotland). His promotion to Regional Director is reflective of his proven financial acumen, strong commitment to service, and sector expertise.

Since joining Unity, Scott has facilitated almost £100million in lending, supporting customers that have been making an impact across the North of England and Scotland.

This year, Unity’s notable deals in the area include a six-figure refinance package to support Newlands Care Home in Dunfermline; six-figure funding for The Winner Group which provides housing and support for women and children escaping domestic violence in Hull; and a six-figure funding package to enable the acquisition of Avondale Dental Practice in East Kilbride.

As Regional Director, Scott will support Martin Tighe, who has recently been promoted to the role of Head of Commercial Banking. Martin will oversee Unity’s commercial strategy and relationship management across the UK.

In his new role, Scott will be responsible for amplifying Unity’s presence in the northern regions and continuing its success in Scotland, by supporting and expanding its growing customer base, and identifying new sector opportunities for growth.

He will lead a team of seven regionally-based relationship managers, each with their own sector specialisms to best support the bank’s customers in the area.

Commenting on his promotion, Scott said: “As Regional Director, I look forward to driving future growth in the North and Scotland. Since joining Unity, I have seen first-hand the positive social impact delivered by our customers, and I have a deep personal motivation to ensure that our financing continues to unlock better outcomes for communities and individuals.

“From children’s day nurseries and community pharmacies, to supported living and housing associations, our customers provide vital services to those most in need. By enabling access to responsible finance, and providing tailored business banking support, we can best support the sectors making a real difference to people across the UK.”

Martin Tighe, Head of Commercial Banking at Unity Trust Bank, said: “I’d like to congratulate Scott on his well-earned promotion. Since joining Unity, he has played an important role in the bank’s mission to help create a better society, and has demonstrated a real passion for supporting those sectors working at the frontline of their communities.

“Scott’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our regional teams with leaders who understand both the banking needs of our customers, and the positive impact they create in their local communities. His relationship-first approach and extensive sector knowledge will enable us to continue expanding our customer base in the North and Scotland and, in turn, help to deliver even greater social impact across the regions.”

Unity was founded by the trade union movement in 1984 to serve the common good. It assesses every loan proposal against the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and the social benefit it will create, to ensure the bank’s funding has demonstrable impact.