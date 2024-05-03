Unity Trust Bank strengthens Edinburgh-based team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Hutchinson first joined Unity in 2019 as Relationship Manager, primarily working with independent operators in the Charity / Third Sector, Care Home, Community Pharmacy, Dental, Children’s Daycare and Veterinary sectors. In his new role as Deputy Regional Director, he will support John Copping, Regional Director for the North, with a focus on amplifying Unity’s presence, whilst maintaining and building the bank’s impact-driven lending and related transaction services across Scotland.

An experienced commercial banker, Michelle Wilson brings more than two decades of expertise to Unity, having previously held positions at Bank of Scotland and, most recently, Triodos Bank. In her new role, Michelle will work alongside Scott from Unity’s Edinburgh hub.

Jordan Hady joins the business from HSBC, where he built his experience over more than 13 years, holding a number of positions across the retail and commercial finance teams. Jordan will work alongside existing Relationship Manager, Mark Smith, in Glasgow, supporting the growth of Unity’s portfolio across Scotland.

Unity Trust Bank Scotland team

Commenting on his promotion, Scott said: “I am looking forward to stepping into my new role as Deputy Regional Director, particularly at a time of growth for the Scotland team with the addition of two highly experienced Relationship Managers.

“Jordan and Michelle will join Mark and me in providing exceptional support to organisations across Scotland, enabling them to deliver positive social impact in local communities across the region. As we expand our customer base across a range of sectors, our commitment to investing in our people and strengthening our regional network remains unwavering. I have every confidence that both Jordan and Michelle will be a real asset to the team.”

Following her appointment, Michelle said: “Working for a bank that makes a positive impact is very close to my heart, and I am excited at the opportunity to deliver on Unity’s mission to help create a better society for all. I look forward to building relationships with new and existing customers and supporting the expansion of the business portfolio across Edinburgh and beyond.”

Jordan added: “I believe that people are what matter most in a business, and truly feel that Unity’s values align with my own. I’m proud to be part of an organisation that makes a real difference to local communities, and excited at the prospect of increasing the level of positive impact Unity is creating in the region.”

Mark Smith, Relationship Manager at Unity Trust Bank, said: “Since joining Unity in 2016, it has been fantastic to see the continued investment in our team as we strive to deliver outstanding service to our expanding regional customer base.”