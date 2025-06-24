Valneva Scotland earns prestigious global health and safety award

Scotland's largest vaccine producer, Valneva Scotland Ltd, based in Livingston, has been awarded a Gold Award for health and safety by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) - one of the most prestigious international recognitions of workplace safety excellence.

This significant achievement marks the second consecutive year that Valneva Scotland has been recognised by RoSPA for its outstanding commitment to health and safety, having received the Silver Award in 2024.

RoSPA’s Health and Safety Awards attract nearly 2,000 entries each year from over 50 countries, making it the world’s longest running and most widely respected health and safety awards programme. Gold Award winners are recognised for achieving exceptionally high standards, with robust health and safety management systems, strong safety culture, and very low levels of incidents and risk.

Paulina Meducka, Senior Occupational Health and Safety Advisor, and Kathleen Haddow, OHSE Manager at Valneva Scotland

This accolade reflects Valneva Scotland’s unwavering dedication to excellence, setting a benchmark in the life sciences sector and beyond.

Greig Rooney, Managing Director at Valneva Scotland Ltd said: “Being recognised as a leader in health and safety for the second year running highlights the consistent, priority focus we place on creating a safe working environment across our entire operation. Protecting the wellbeing of our team is not only vital in reducing risk and harm, but also essential in ensuring we can continue to produce vaccines that protect people from preventable diseases.

“This recognition is a testament to the commitment of our team of highly skilled professionals who are truly at the heart of everything we do. I want to thank our Health and Safety team, and indeed everyone at Valneva Scotland, for their outstanding dedication and diligence in maintaining the highest standards every single day.”

Valneva colleagues Kathleen Haddow and Paulina Meducka accepted the prestigious 2025 RoSPA Gold Award during a ceremony held in London in June 2025.

Kathleen Haddow, OHSE Manager, said:“It’s incredibly rewarding to see Valneva Scotland recognised as a gold-standard leader in health and safety by this globally recognised organisation. The application process is extremely rigorous, so to not only maintain the high standards we achieved last year but build on them to secure gold is a real testament to the dedication and commitment the whole site demonstrates every single day in keeping each other safe. We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment and grateful to all those who have contributed to making safety a core value in our day-to-day operations.”