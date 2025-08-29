Veterinary diagnostics company MI:RNA recruits renowned veterinary experts to support advancement of its cutting-edge diagnostic technology amid rapid growth

Pioneering veterinary diagnostics company MI:RNA, headquartered in Edinburgh, has recruited leading veterinary experts to support the advancement of its cutting-edge diagnostic technology. Forming part of MI:RNA’s first clinical advisory board (CAB), they will play a vital role in sharing expertise, fostering curiosity and critical connections, and helping shape key projects. This will include the launch of the company’s first early diagnosis product for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM), one of the most common heart diseases in cats.

The company has expanded rapidly in the past year, doubling its workforce from seven to 16 employees, alongside working with a growing network of expert collaborators. The strategic hires included roles to support product development, commercial strategy, and U.S. operations. In addition to this growth, MIRNA has made major progress in expanding its proprietary diagnostics platform and international presence, partnering with lab networks in the UK and the EU.

Last year the company opened a new research lab facility incorporated into the University of Georgia in Athens to enhance access to advanced diagnostics across the southeastern United States, meeting the growing needs of veterinarians, animal health professionals, and pet owners. It has also published three peer reviewed articles and filed four patents.

The establishment of the clinical advisory board comes a year on from the company closing a Series A funding round. It is the latest step as MI:RNA seeks to improve health outcomes for animals through earlier disease diagnosis using their progressive biomarker technology and artificial intelligence.

Right - Dr. Robert Coultous, CSO and Co-founder. Left - Amar Singh, Principle Scientist

The board is made up of seven globally respected experts, who will provide critical guidance to MI:RNA.

They include:

Highly respected cardiologist Professor Jo Dukes-McEwan, who teaches at the University of Liverpool and remains in clinical practice in the small animal teaching hospital cardiology service.

Veterinary surgeon and founder of Action for Johne’s , Pete Orpin, who supports several groups who work actively in the Johne’s space. He is also passionate about education for newly graduated vets and veterinary leaders to make their own businesses more profitable and sustainable.

Veterinary surgeon, entrepreneur and veterinary and biotech start-ups investor Philippe Moreau.

Feline thought leader Kristin Wuhrman, an animal health entrepreneur with 20 years of cross-sector experience.

Dr Amanda Coleman, an Associate Professor of Cardiology at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine.

Jean-Luc Troch, was previously Senior Government and Public Affairs EMEA at IDEXX with over 21 years of experience.

Dr Robert Nordgren, previously Global Head of R&D at BIAH, with over 40 years of experience in animal health.

Dr Eve Hanks, founder and CEO of MI:RNA, said: “We are privileged to welcome such a renowned group of animal health experts, that share our values, and understand what we are trying to achieve in our mission to improve animal health through earlier diagnosis.

Dr Eve Hanks, CEO and Founder

“The opportunity to deploy our diagnostic platform around the world is vast, and the expertise and leadership of our clinical advisory board will be invaluable as we continue to grow and pursue partnerships that enhance veterinary care on a global scale. In particular, as we get closer to the launch of our HCM product next year, which will be the first of a number of new products for other conditions and species, we know that the support of our CAB will be an integral support.”

Philippe Moreau, chair of the CAB, added: “The formation of this Clinical Advisory Board marks a pivotal moment—not just for MI:RNA but for the future of animal health. This board brings together leading experts with diverse perspectives, united by a shared goal: advancing diagnostics that empower better, faster decisions in animal care. I’m honoured to lead such a passionate and experienced group.

"As veterinary medicine continues to evolve, so must the technologies that support it. Our advisory board is strategically positioned to guide MI:RNA with both clinical insight and a deep understanding of real-world veterinary challenges."