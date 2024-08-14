Watch as we try Edinburgh brewery Vault City's most experimental craft beers at their Haymarket Tap Room
The handy little bar at the West End is stocked with an array of craft beers to try including Vault City’s very own wide range of ‘out-there’ flavours, including a breakfast-inspired cereal sour beer with strawberries raspberries and vanilla, and a hard-hitting 14.5 per cent proof craft beer inspired by the infamous caterpillar chocolate cake.
Although not a craft beer drinker myself, I tried out six of Vault City’s craziest concoctions and was blown away by the tastes on offer. I will definitely be making a return visit to this Haymarket bar to try out some more interesting flavours in the future.
Watch the video above to see how I got on with my taste tests and see which beer I liked the best.
