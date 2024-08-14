Watch as we try Edinburgh brewery Vault City's most experimental craft beers at their Haymarket Tap Room

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 16:23 BST
I headed along to Edinburgh brewery Vault City’s Tap Room at Haymarket to try out some of their most interesting and experimental craft beers.

The handy little bar at the West End is stocked with an array of craft beers to try including Vault City’s very own wide range of ‘out-there’ flavours, including a breakfast-inspired cereal sour beer with strawberries raspberries and vanilla, and a hard-hitting 14.5 per cent proof craft beer inspired by the infamous caterpillar chocolate cake.

Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn enjoyed trying out the craft beers at Vault City's Haymarket Tap Room. | National World

Although not a craft beer drinker myself, I tried out six of Vault City’s craziest concoctions and was blown away by the tastes on offer. I will definitely be making a return visit to this Haymarket bar to try out some more interesting flavours in the future.

Watch the video above to see how I got on with my taste tests and see which beer I liked the best.

