News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Water provider Business Stream hails carbon-slashing green milestone

Water provider Business Stream has hailed a green milestone after cutting its carbon emissions by half in just one year.

By Scott Reid
Published 10th May 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:41 BST

The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scottish Water with its own board, achieved the 50 per cent reduction by rolling out a series of measures to deliver environmental savings while continuing to retain many of the “positive behaviours” that had been adopted during lockdown. The result, measured from April 2022 to last month, exceeded the group’s promise to cut emissions by a fifth during the 12-month period.

Business Stream is the largest operator in Scotland’s non-domestic water market with a 350-strong workforce. Colleagues are said to have embraced the firm’s “climate conscious travel policy”, which was launched during the past year, alongside an electric vehicle salary sacrifice scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief executive Jo Dow said: “In addition to supporting our customers to achieve their sustainability goals, we also have a responsibility to reduce our own environmental impact. Over the past two years we’ve taken proactive steps to significantly lower our carbon emissions – contributing to our goal of achieving net zero by 2030. Work is now underway to identify the additional steps we need to take to reduce our footprint further.”

Most Popular

Created in 2006 to offer water services to businesses in Scotland, Business Stream later acquired the non-household customer base of Southern Water ahead of the planned opening of the English retail water market. That market change in 2017 paved the way for 1.2 million businesses and public bodies in England to be able to choose their water supplier.

Business Stream chief executive Jo Dow. Picture: Greg MacveanBusiness Stream chief executive Jo Dow. Picture: Greg Macvean
Business Stream chief executive Jo Dow. Picture: Greg Macvean
Related topics:Scottish WaterScotlandSouthern WaterWorkEngland