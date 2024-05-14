Wealth management firm eyes rapid expansion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Financial advisers seek likeminded businesses in 10th anniversary year

AN AMBITIOUS wealth management firm has stated its intention to have a presence in every region in Scotland as part of an ambitious growth strategy.

Tweed Wealth Management, which has merged with five firms over the last seven years, is looking to bolster its continued growth as it bids to further increase its market share across the country.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, the 35-strong team is especially prevalent in its home city, as well as in Inverness – after acquiring the two prominent wealth management firms in the area and where half of its client-facing team are based.

Alison Welsh and Chris Tweed

Alison Welsh, co-founder and Managing Director with Tweed Wealth Management, said: “Scotland has had a persistent gulf, between small financial advisor firms and sole practitioners at one end and global giants at the other.

“What has been missing is a wealth management business able to marry the level of care and service associated with smaller practices and the capabilities, tools and insights offered by the largest.

“That’s where we want to be. We’re already the country’s largest wealth management firm and have ambitions to grow our presence with a particular interest in regions of Scotland where we aren’t currently based.”

Alison founded the business with husband and CEO Chris Tweed in 2014 which is now fast approaching £500m in assets under management.

Tweed Wealth Management Team

Its most recent merger was with the wealth management arm of renowned law firm, Macleod & MacCallum, based in Inverness. It followed deals to secure John Home Wealth Management, Melville Wealth Management, Stevenson-Hamilton Wealth Management and Jamieson Wealth Management.

The firm has also recently been crowned the Best Financial Advice Firm in Scotland and Northern Ireland and Best Financial Advice Firm to work for in the UK 2024 at the Professional Adviser awards.

Tweed Wealth Management has garnered a reputation for embracing technology to improve service for customers and streamline operations. Chris is the co-founder of Behavioural Finance, a fintech firm that supports wealth managers in their dealings with clients.

Chris said: “Our aim for Tweed Wealth Management is to create a forward-thinking financial advice practice that supports families and business clients as well as providing a wealth of opportunity for talented people to work and achieve great things.”