Wealth management firm launches sports division

A leading wealth advisory firm, based in Scotland, has announced a new sports division for assisting athletes.

Tweed Wealth Management’s sports division will now serve the unique financial needs of sportspeople, providing tailored financial advice and services to athletes at all stages of their careers.

The division will be jointly led by Jason Baggott, a former professional rugby player now Chartered Financial Planner, and Ross Penman, a veteran financial planner with more than 21 years of experience in the industry.

Jason, who played professionally for seven years, including stints with the Southern Kings in South Africa and Edinburgh Rugby, brings a unique perspective to the role.

Jason Baggott (left) and Ross Penman

He said: “As a former athlete, I understand the financial challenges and opportunities that come with a career in sports. Our goal is to help athletes make informed financial decisions that will secure their future both during and after their playing career.”

“We are building a strong client base both locally and internationally, spanning various sports including rugby, football, and boxing. Our goal is to support clients throughout their entire journey – from signing their first contract, throughout their careers and as they transition outside of the world of sports.”

“For many sportspeople, financial planning can seem a bit overwhelming, and we want to simplify the process so that they can focus on what they do well – excel in their sporting field.”

Ross Penman, who joined Tweed Wealth Management in 2024, specialises in advising sports and media professionals, as well as clients dealing with personal injury and clinical negligence cases. His expertise complements Baggott's firsthand experience in professional sports.

Ross said: “We understand the unique pressures athletes face, from injury risks to early peak earnings. Our team, which includes many former athletes, is dedicated to helping sports professionals build solid financial strategies, avoid costly errors, and secure their financial futures.”

Tweed’s sports division provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the unique financial needs of athletes. This includes protection planning, investment and retirement planning, tax and mortgage planning as well as cash flow management.

Developed as a one-stop solution for athletes, the team will also connect clients with a trusted network of legal and accounting partners, ensuring that every aspect of their financial situation is expertly managed.

The sports division comprises of qualified and Chartered Financial Planners, and Fellows of the Personal Finance Society, ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ethical practice. The firm has also recently been crowned the Best Financial Advice Firm in Scotland and Northern Ireland and Best Financial Advice Firm to work for in the UK 2024 at the Professional Adviser awards.

For more information about Tweed wealth management’s sports division and its services, please visit https://tweedwealth.co.uk/ or contact the team on 0131 510 8610.